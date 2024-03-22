Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.71.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

In related news, Director John A. Schissel purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Centerspace by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Centerspace by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Centerspace by 0.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

CSR stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Centerspace’s payout ratio is 125.32%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

