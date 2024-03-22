Chan W. Lee Sells 1,075 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,673.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ambarella Trading Down 0.5 %
Ambarella stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.11. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $89.18.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
