Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stake Lessened by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $273.43 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.74. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.