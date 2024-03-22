Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.80.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.68. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 292.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Stories

