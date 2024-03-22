Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 13,347 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 64,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $914.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $728.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $258.50 and a 1-year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $885.90.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

