Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 350 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $71.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.86. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

