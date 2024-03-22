Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 12,820 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,820 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEP. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 60.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NEP opened at $27.90 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $64.43. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.62%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

