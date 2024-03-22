Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 1,913 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 48,800.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG opened at $77.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $77.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

