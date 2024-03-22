Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 957.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $28.41 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

