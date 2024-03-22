Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.18 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.58.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

