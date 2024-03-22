Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $33.54. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

