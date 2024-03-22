Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTNFree Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,590,000 after acquiring an additional 51,630 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,666,000 after acquiring an additional 553,248 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,795,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 131,170 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,584,000 after acquiring an additional 69,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,050,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 1.2 %

MTN opened at $223.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.96. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.88 and a twelve month high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 137.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

