Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,590,000 after acquiring an additional 51,630 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,666,000 after acquiring an additional 553,248 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,795,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 131,170 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,584,000 after acquiring an additional 69,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,050,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Down 1.2 %

MTN opened at $223.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.96. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.88 and a twelve month high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 137.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.67.

View Our Latest Report on Vail Resorts

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.