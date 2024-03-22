Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $429,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $129.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

