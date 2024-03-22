Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $467,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,476,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,799 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,801,000 after buying an additional 683,010 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,379,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $407,277,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,111,000 after buying an additional 118,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $2.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

