Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $146.25 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.86 and its 200 day moving average is $138.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.50, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.71.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

