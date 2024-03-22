Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $589,000 Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at about $128,000.

BATS:HYD opened at $52.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

