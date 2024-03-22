Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Invests $204,000 in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in UGI by 1,379.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 236.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UGI Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $35.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17.
UGI Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.18%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on UGI. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
About UGI
UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
