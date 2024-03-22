Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Invests $522,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock opened at $397.75 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $317.91 and a 52-week high of $398.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $385.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.77.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.