Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Invests $740,000 in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $6,092,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $5,374,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $5,075,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $4,711,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,666,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

Veralto Stock Up 2.0 %

VLTO opened at $89.90 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.09.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

