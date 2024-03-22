Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Makes New $574,000 Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 18,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $164.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $125.98 and a 52-week high of $194.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.62.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLED. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.86.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

