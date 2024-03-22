Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 1,260 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXC stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

