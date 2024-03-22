Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Takes $677,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,497,000 after buying an additional 371,721 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 48,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $114.55 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $116.55. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.25.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

