Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $982.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $886.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $752.66. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $478.77 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $128.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,895 shares of company stock worth $15,666,586 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.