Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CHH. Barclays increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.0 %

CHH opened at $130.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.58. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.