Christopher C. Swenson Sells 25,000 Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,233,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nerdy Stock Performance

Shares of Nerdy stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. Nerdy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 48.96%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NRDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nerdy in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nerdy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 192,744.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,837,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,384,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808,897 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,490,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,124,000 after buying an additional 240,996 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,302,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 29.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 903,471 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 42.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,946,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after buying an additional 1,176,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.