Chromocell Therapeutics Co.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 27th (NYSE:CHRO)

Chromocell Therapeutics’ (NYSE:CHRO – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 27th. Chromocell Therapeutics had issued 1,100,000 shares in its public offering on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $6,600,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Chromocell Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE CHRO opened at $2.78 on Friday. Chromocell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

About Chromocell Therapeutics

Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical-stage biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new therapeutics to alleviate pain. The company intends to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as NaV1.7, as well as other receptors in the NaV family. Its lead compound comprises CC8464, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of erythromelalgia, as well as other fields of neuropathic pain.

