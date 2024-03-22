Chromocell Therapeutics Co.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 27th (NYSE:CHRO)

Chromocell Therapeutics’ (NYSE:CHRO – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 27th. Chromocell Therapeutics had issued 1,100,000 shares in its public offering on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $6,600,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Chromocell Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %
NYSE CHRO opened at $2.78 on Friday. Chromocell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $6.00.
About Chromocell Therapeutics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chromocell Therapeutics
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Chromocell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromocell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.