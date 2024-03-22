Citigroup (NYSE:C) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.56

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.56 and last traded at $59.55, with a volume of 3598277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 859,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,283 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.