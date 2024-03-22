Citigroup Reiterates Neutral Rating for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $57.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.74.

NYSE:WFC opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

