Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Lowered by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $35.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.36. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

