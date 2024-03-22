City of London (LON:CTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $395.68

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 395.68 ($5.04) and traded as high as GBX 401 ($5.11). City of London shares last traded at GBX 399.50 ($5.09), with a volume of 962,735 shares trading hands.

City of London Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 395.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 395.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,598.00 and a beta of 0.67.

City of London Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.05 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. City of London’s payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

City of London Company Profile

In other City of London news, insider Ominder Dhillon bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 393 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of £5,895 ($7,504.77). 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

