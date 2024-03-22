CleanSpark Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 93,274 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 46% compared to the average volume of 63,672 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

In related news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at $56,783,977.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $6,754,280.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,698,768 shares in the company, valued at $56,539,189.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 802,620 shares of company stock worth $16,496,819. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,048,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,775,000 after acquiring an additional 515,314 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CleanSpark by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37,571 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 25,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 174,406 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

