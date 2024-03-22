Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.32. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $30.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 103,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

