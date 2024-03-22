Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of LODE stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Comstock has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.04.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 718.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
