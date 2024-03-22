ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $123.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.99. The company has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $93.26 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

