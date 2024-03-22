Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Context Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.13. Context Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTX. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.

