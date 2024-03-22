Contrasting BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) and Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY)

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) and Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

BYD has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitie Group has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BYD alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BYD and Mitie Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BYD $63.02 billion 1.29 $2.47 billion $2.79 19.61 Mitie Group $4.76 billion 0.37 $109.80 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BYD has higher revenue and earnings than Mitie Group.

0.1% of Mitie Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Mitie Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BYD pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mitie Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. BYD pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BYD and Mitie Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BYD 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mitie Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BYD and Mitie Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BYD 4.89% 21.49% 5.02% Mitie Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BYD beats Mitie Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BYD

(Get Free Report)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products. The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic segment manufactures and sells lithium-ion and nickel batteries, photovoltaic products, and iron batteries primarily for mobile phones, power tools, photovoltaic and energy storage products, and electric vehicles. The Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products segment manufactures and sells casings and other mobile phone and electronic product components; provides complete machine assembly services; and offers epidemic prevention materials. The Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of automobiles comprising hybrid, battery-electric buses, taxis, sanitation, and passenger vehicles; automobile-related molds and parts; automobile leasing and after-sales services of automobiles; and rail transit and related businesses. In addition, it offers rail transit equipment; solar batteries and arrays; and urban rail transportation services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Mitie Group

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain. The company provides security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, and fire and security systems installations; and general, specialist, and technical cleaning services in offices, buildings, transport and logistics hubs, and high-security environments. It is also involved in the provision of technology-backed engineering; maintenance, repair, and mechanical and electrical project activities; energy, carbon, and water management services; air conditioning and disinfection solutions; telecoms and energy services; and remote asset monitoring and digital workplace solutions. In addition, the company provides facilities management services across central government and defense contracts; decarbonization solutions; and engineering services. Further, it offers integrated facilities management services to public sector customers, which focuses on community environments in healthcare, schools and universities, emergency services, and local authorities; portering services; public services in immigration, criminal justice, and healthcare; horticultural and winter landscaping services; and waste reduction and treatment solutions. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.