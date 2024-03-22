Contrasting Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pharvaris and Verrica Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharvaris 1 0 3 0 2.50 Verrica Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Pharvaris currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.00%. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 122.77%. Given Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verrica Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Pharvaris.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharvaris N/A N/A -$80.42 million ($3.22) -7.76 Verrica Pharmaceuticals $5.12 million 41.81 -$67.00 million ($1.46) -3.46

This table compares Pharvaris and Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Pharvaris. Pharvaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verrica Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pharvaris and Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharvaris N/A -69.83% -62.67% Verrica Pharmaceuticals -1,307.47% -119.46% -70.35%

Risk and Volatility

Pharvaris has a beta of -3.12, meaning that its stock price is 412% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.7% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Pharvaris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals beats Pharvaris on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharvaris

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States. Pharvaris N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts. It is also developing VP-315, an oncolytic peptide-based injectable therapy for the treatment of dermatology oncologic conditions, including basal cell carcinoma; and cantharidin-based product candidate, VP-103 for treating plantar warts. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of its product candidates for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum and common warts in Japan, including VP-102; and a license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize VP-315 for dermatological oncology indications, including non-metastatic melanoma and non-metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.