Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $60.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Core & Main traded as high as $55.45 and last traded at $55.43, with a volume of 278593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.49.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNM. Citigroup raised shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $173,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $864,398,751.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock worth $1,832,498,260. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Core & Main by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

