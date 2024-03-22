CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $97.73 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 106.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

