Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

CTRA stock opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.20.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,461,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,485,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 30,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,336,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,261,000 after purchasing an additional 296,676 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

