CRA International, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRA International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

CRA International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $141.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $984.42 million, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day moving average is $105.89. CRA International has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $143.76.

Institutional Trading of CRA International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in CRA International by 1,301.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 51,278 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in CRA International by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in CRA International by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CRA International by 4,587.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CRA International

In other CRA International news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total value of $138,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,140,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,611,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,085 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

