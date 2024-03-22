Craig Hallum Cuts DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Price Target to $8.00

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DMAC

DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

DMAC stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $102.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.72. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). On average, analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 875,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 344.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. The company develops treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal disease. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the kallikrein-1 protein for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.