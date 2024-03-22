Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Mark Bottomley Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bottomley sold 400 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,184 ($53.27), for a total value of £16,736 ($21,306.17).

Cranswick Stock Up 0.9 %

CWK opened at GBX 4,164 ($53.01) on Friday. Cranswick plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,890 ($36.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,210 ($53.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,997.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,784.73. The company has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,771.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Cranswick from GBX 4,694 ($59.76) to GBX 4,921 ($62.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,900 ($62.38) target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,405.25 ($56.08).

Cranswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.