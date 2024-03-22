Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 71 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2,329.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $193.94 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.59.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.