Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

