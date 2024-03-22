Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

