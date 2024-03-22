Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 625 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $32.97.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

