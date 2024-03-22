Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 251 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stepan were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 5.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 13.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Price Performance

SCL stock opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 0.83. Stepan has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $532.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Stepan’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Insider Transactions at Stepan

In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $455,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $455,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $174,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,916,602.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,637 shares of company stock worth $957,940 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Articles

