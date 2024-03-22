Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 3,296 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $908,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $713,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $26.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

