Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.23.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crescent Energy news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Featured Articles

